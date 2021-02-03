Nagpur: At least 35 workers injured in steel factory mishap in Wardha

They have been admitted to Acharya Vinoba Bhave Medical College and Hospital at Sawangi (Meghe) and Kasturba Hospital Sevagram. Two of them are likely to be shifted to Nagpur," Wardha Collector Vivek Bhimanwar said.

At least 35 workers were injured, seven to eight of them grievously, in an accident at a steel plant near Wardha on Wednesday morning.

“The accident happened around 5.30 AM when around 35-40 workers were carrying out maintenance work at the Uttam Galva Metallic Plant for which the plant had been closed,” Wardha Collector Vivek Bhimanwar told The Indian Express.

“The accident apparently happened while the workers were removing burnt out coke from the furnace. It is told that something fell down from the furnace top into the coke leading to sudden burst of hot particles and air. About 35 people received burn injuries, 7-8 of them receiving serious burns. They have been admitted to Acharya Vinoba Bhave Medical College and Hospital at Sawangi (Meghe) and Kasturba Hospital Sevagram. Two of them are likely to be shifted to Nagpur,” Bhimanwar further said.

The Collector said, “luckily, the furnace had been shut about 5-6 hours before, substantially pulling down the coke. Most of those injured have received minor burns.”