scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Latest news

Nagpur: At least 35 workers injured in steel factory mishap in Wardha

The Collector said, "luckily, the furnace had been shut about 5-6 hours before, substantially pulling down the coke. Most of those injured have received minor burns."

By: Express News Service | Nagpur | Updated: February 3, 2021 1:51:53 pm
Pune steel plant, steel factory accident, Pune steel factory accident, wardha steel factory accident, Maharashtra news, Indian ExpressThey have been admitted to Acharya Vinoba Bhave Medical College and Hospital at Sawangi (Meghe) and Kasturba Hospital Sevagram. Two of them are likely to be shifted to Nagpur," Wardha Collector Vivek Bhimanwar said.

At least 35 workers were injured, seven to eight of them grievously, in an accident at a steel plant near Wardha on Wednesday morning.

“The accident happened around 5.30 AM when around 35-40 workers were carrying out maintenance work at the Uttam Galva Metallic Plant for which the plant had been closed,” Wardha Collector Vivek Bhimanwar told The Indian Express.

“The accident apparently happened while the workers were removing burnt out coke from the furnace. It is told that something fell down from the furnace top into the coke leading to sudden burst of hot particles and air. About 35 people received burn injuries, 7-8 of them receiving serious burns. They have been admitted to Acharya Vinoba Bhave Medical College and Hospital at Sawangi (Meghe) and Kasturba Hospital Sevagram. Two of them are likely to be shifted to Nagpur,” Bhimanwar further said.

Click here for more

The Collector said, “luckily, the furnace had been shut about 5-6 hours before, substantially pulling down the coke. Most of those injured have received minor burns.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 03: Latest News

Advertisement