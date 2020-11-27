At least 15 pc recovered patients report post-Covid weakness, say doctors

At a Covid-19 testing centre in Pune. (Express file photo by Arul Horizon)

After recovering from Covid-19, it is imperative for patients to watch out for red flags and stick to a healthy lifestyle. However, around 15 per cent of recovered patients complain of post-Covid weakness, according to doctors.

Although recovered patients have antibodies after getting infected with coronavirus, their age, not adhering to Covid-19 protocol and having comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes or even obesity are factors responsible for post-Covid problems. Similarly, many patients also report muscle, joint and body pain.

Dr Kundan Mehta, pulmonologist at Apollo Clinic Pune, in a statement issued on Thursday, said, “Out of 100 post-Covid patients, including asymptomatic ones, approximately 15% present with post-Covid weakness, whereas 7% show signs of lung fibrosis (scarring of the lungs).”

“Clots in legs have also been reported by such patients, which may happen due to the age factor and comorbidities such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, diabetes, hypertension and obesity. In rare instances, two in a 1,000 patients may also suffer from a heart attack or a stroke. Those having pneumonia after getting infected with coronavirus also require long-term care. These patients should not neglect their health post-Covid. One should go for regular follow-ups with doctors and follow the guidelines to stay hale and hearty,” Dr Mehta added.

