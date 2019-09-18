At junctions of Smart City, an ‘intelligent’ system to help manage Pune’s many traffic problems

In a joint initiative by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL), various elements of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) will be installed at the traffic junctions in the city to deal with traffic woes, said Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham on Tuesday.

Advertising

Venkatesham was speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony held to hand over 80 gadget-equipped motorcycles from the PSCDCL to the traffic police on Tuesday. These Bajaj Pulsar bikes are equipped with a tracker and communication system, loud speaker and siren, a waterproof camera, a slot for cell phones and slots to carry three vehicle-immobilising jammers.

“Traffic issues are always given priority and as part of our continuous efforts, we will soon have the ITMS system which will help resolve many issues. There is also a proposal to set up a ‘smart police’ station and create ‘cop-free’ traffic junctions in coming days,” said the police commissioner.

PSCDCL Chief Executive Officer Rajendra Jagtap said, “When we had sought suggestions from local residents about likely improvements in the city, the largest number of suggestions came on traffic issues, and we believe that modern technology will be able to solve these issues.”

Advertising

The ITMS system, which has already been implemented in Mumbai, uses state-of-the-art monitoring equipment and Artificial Intelligence programmes to help police find more efficient ways of managing traffic.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Pankaj Deshmukh said, “The new bikes will help traffic police reach places much faster. Video and images transmitted to the control room will help analyse the problem and resolve it quickly.”