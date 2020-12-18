At Jehangir Hospital, doctors successfully treat 17-yr-old with severe spinal deformity

Congenital scoliosis is a sideways curvature of the spine and it is the least common, affecting about one in 10,000 newborns. (Representational)

Akshay Kalidutta, a 17-year-old student, has suffered from severe spinal deformity since birth. His problem was diagnosed when he was one year old, when a congenital abnormality in his spinal bones was detected. As he grew, his spine started developing an abnormal curvature. His spine deformity developed to such an extent that it started interfering in his normal day- to-day activities and he could not participate in any kind of sports. Daily activities were painful and it started taking a toll on his ability to focus, leading to body image issues.

Congenital scoliosis is a sideways curvature of the spine and it is the least common, affecting about one in 10,000 newborns. Traditional treatment is not as effective as surgery and medical experts feel that surgery is the better option. At Jehangir Hospital, Dr Mayur Kardile, spine deformity and minimally invasive spine surgeon, said that the only treatment for this was a surgery, which involved resecting the abnormal bone and realigning the spine.

“The family had a lot of apprehension about the process, and the surgery took 10 hours to be completed,” said Dr Kardile. Akshay now has a straight spine and stands taller by two inches than his pre-operation height. The surgeries involve resecting the abnormal bones and correcting the deformity, using screw and rods.

While doing so, utmost care has to be taken not to disturb the spinal cord, which is encased in the spinal column. With modern technologies like neuromonitoring, a real-time overview of spinal cord function while doing these surgeries can help minimise the risk of having paralysis or any untoward problems, Dr Kardile said.

Six weeks after the surgery, Akshay is back to his regular lifestyle, online schooling and even playing gully cricket with his friends.

