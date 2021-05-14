At home in Pune this weekend: Selected short films from 45 countries, panel on 1970s Media and Art in Japan and more

The Ainu are an East Asian ethnic group indigenous to northern Japan, the original inhabitants of Hokkaido and some nearby Russian territories of Sakhalin, the Kuril Islands, Khabarovsk Krai and the Kamchatka Peninsula.

Alina, a short film by Rami Kodeih, is about a group of women in Poland’s Warsaw Ghetto during World War II, who try to smuggle a three–month–old baby to safety before the Nazis send her to a concentration camp. Meanwhile, Beneath is a five-minute animation by Ian Martinez, about a caretaker spirit living at the bottom of the world, makes an unsettling discovery about the world above. The 40th edition of the Thomas Edison Virtual Film Festival, formerly called Black Maria Film Festival brings selected short films from 45 countries. All you need to do is register with your email and view the films in the safety of your home at https://www.blackmariafilmfestival.org/page.php?content=content-home-virtualfestival

The 40th edition of the Thomas Edison Virtual Film Festival brings selected short films from 45 countries. The 40th edition of the Thomas Edison Virtual Film Festival brings selected short films from 45 countries.

1970 in Japan marked a shift from rapid economic growth, industrialisation, and urbanisation to a reckoning with the new order of the information economy, the managed society, and environmental pollution. Within Japan’s art scene, the artist-designed pavilions of Expo ‘70 represented the culmination of artistic experimentation in technology, projection, and eizo (the mechanically-produced image) that had taken place in association with terms such as kankyo geijutsu (environmental art) and intamedia (intermedia). Join the panel of Interrogating Ecology project – 1970s Media and Art in Japan hosted by the Mary Griggs Burke Center for Japanese Art at Columbia University. The event will be at 08:00 PM in Eastern Time (5:30 am IST). Register for free at: https://columbiauniversity.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qo1qPC5hSSS5bM_w2eJ-LQ?fbclid=IwAR2VCq9qFIa5o38ITEn-5VuCyhhxyzUwuKkwsldYtu4MLKx-LlfOlQSGEOA

The Ainu are an East Asian ethnic group indigenous to northern Japan, the original inhabitants of Hokkaido and some nearby Russian territories of Sakhalin, the Kuril Islands, Khabarovsk Krai and the Kamchatka Peninsula. Often termed as the forgotten indigenous people of Japan, at ‘Ainu Art: Reclaiming Ainu Pride’, join artists of Ainu descent Tara “Seta” Duffin, Léo Anderson, Madi Sato, Anjamora Ishi Sato and Māpuana Shizuko Hayashi-Simpliciano aka Katana express their culture through their art on May 15 at 12 pm. Click on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTSch-x1-DI

The Korean Cultural Centre UK is delighted to present A Viewing Room, an artist film programme featuring new and recent video works by eight contemporary Korean artists and artist groups, running from April 6 to May 31. Participating artists include Jeongyoon AHN, Jeamin CHA, CHA Ji Ryang, Taey IOHE, Jooyeon LEE, Minhwi LEE & Yun CHOI, RHO Jae Oon, and the Rice Brewing Sisters Club. One can access the schedule and view the films on https://kccuk.org.uk/en/programmes/a-viewing-room/

Take a virtual tour of the great The National Gallery, London. Explore the works from the artists of late medieval and Renaissance Italy to the French Impressionists. The collection contains over 2,300 works, including van Eyck’s ‘Arnolfini Portrait’, Velázquez’s ‘Rokeby Venus’, Turner’s ‘Fighting Temeraire’ and Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’. All you need is a smartphone, tablet, or laptop to view the collections and exhibits in the safety of your home by visiting https://www.nationalgallery.org.uk/visiting/virtual-tours