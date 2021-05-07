At home in Pune: Choose from a varied bouquet of performances this weekend

One of the sessions on 'Wildlife' will talk about why is it important for citizens to get involved in conservation.

The speaker at #Journeysuncripted, an initiative of the travel group Journeys, is Anish Andheria, President and CEO of the Wildlife Conservation Trust. During an Instagram Live Session, he will talk about the role of citizens in conservation. The topics under discussion will include “Is it necessary for someone to be a wildlife scientist to be involved in conservation?” and “Why we need to contribute beyond social media?” The session will be held on May 7 at 6 pm.

Theatre at home

The play, Unusual Suspect, is an immersive murder mystery that unfolds online. A group of friends has come together on a video call for their college reunion. Things get hairy when they’re unwillingly roped in to solve a murder of their friend. You now have to race against time to make sure that you’re not the next victim of the murderer. The play involves solving puzzles, random tasks and your skills to protect yourself and find the murderer. On April May 7-9 on Zoom. Tickets: Rs 249 on BookMyShow.

A performance, titled Tholu Bommalata, brings the traditional shadow theatre tradition of Andhra Pradesh to an online performance. Tholu Bommalata refer to puppets created from goat and sheep skin and designed and painted by artisans. They appear on stage, behind a white curtain, and the audience can only view the coloured shadows, but not the actual puppets, by means of a light source. In the performance, painting, music, dance, engraving, acting and narrative storytelling come together in a riveting entertainer. On May 7 on BookMyShow. Charges: Rs 100.

The show Haal-E-Dil comprises eight monologues that revolve around sharing, being vulnerable, connecting and co-creating a space of community. Among the stories are of a person who has lost their father to suicide, and is lockdown-ed; a teenager who is figuring that people don’t really talk; a bipolar woman who is unsure of love and a corporate employee who has just figured that all they want is to be loved. On Zoom on May 8. Charges: Rs 350.

Sivagamiyin Sabatham or The vow of Sivagami is a Tamil historical novel, written by Kalki, and published as a book in 1948. It is regarded as one of the greatest novels of Tamil literature. A play, based on it, takes you to 7th-century south India, a time of great historical events and figures, and focuses on ideals such as honour, love and friendship.On May 8, 6.30 pm, on BookMyShow. Charges; Rs 199.

