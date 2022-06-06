At Deccan Gymkhana, a 74-year-old marks his birthday by running 74 rounds

By Vrinda Rawal

Amid loud cheers from friends, family, colleagues and admirers, Jugal Rathi completed 74 rounds of the Deccan Gymkhana as he completed as many years on this planet and World Environment Day on June 5.

The tradition started 16 years ago. Rathi, a chartered accountant and well-known activist, realised that there can be more to birthdays than parties and cakes. A long-time member of the Deccan Gymkhana, he decided in 2007 that he will try to run as many rounds as the number of years he has completed, and one extra round to mark the beginning of the next year.

The sunny, bright day reflected in the optimism from conversations, laughter, and a sense of community all around. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 50 people were allowed at a time on the track this year. It did not deter friends and fellow athletes from lending their support and encouragement from the stands after the completion of every round.

Anyone wishing to run with Rathi could collect a coupon from Nirupama Bhave, a 75-year-old cyclist, who was keeping track of the number of rounds and people on the ground from a small desk set up in the stands.

Running is not just a way for Rathi to keep fit, but it is, as he puts it, a way to socialise. It is as much about the friendships he has built over the years as it is about beating the odds of age. “Running gives me a social circle that is different from people the I work with or my family. It gives me a chance to bond over a shared passion…that I think is a very healthy and positive circle to be in,” he said.

Rathi’s passions include spreading awareness about the environment through running, a part of his obsession for seeking an improvement in Pune’s public transport. One of Rathi’s biggest concerns has been the growing number of private vehicles in the city. To motivate people to use alternative means of transportation, he organised a virtual challenge where people could log the number of kilometres they ran, walked, used the bus, or cycled.

The challenge aimed to log a total of 7,500 kilometre before June 5 but managed to log more than 10,000 km after receiving overwhelming participation from the people. He has also been an important advocate for increasing the number of buses in Pune and has closely worked with the Pune Municipal Corporation. He has sold off his personal vehicle and prefers cycling or taking the bus instead.

After the completion of the rounds, the crowd gathered around Rathi and he leisurely thanked everyone who had been a part of his journey and handed roses to them. Rathi spoke with candour and kindness, acknowledging their contributions, big and small.

Ashish Kasodekar, Guinness record holder for running 60 marathons in 60 days, said, “The beauty of this [community] is that when anyone decides to do something, no one has to ‘invite’ people. People come on their own.” On being asked what is Rathi’s motivation to run, Kasodekar answers simply, “It’s the people.”

And sure enough, Rathi’s ability to connect with people is unmissable. Not only did he interact with everyone on the track with him, but he also acknowledged everyone who came to support him talking and clicking pictures with them like old pals.

Over the years, an infectious camaraderie has formed among the athletes, cyclists, and marathon runners of Pune. It could be felt on Sunday as people from across the city, young and old, gathered to celebrate Rathi’s birthday.