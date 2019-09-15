At Fadnavis roadshow in Baramati, NCP, BJP raise slogans against each other

Baramati witnessed some tense moments on Saturday morning when workers of the BJP and NCP raised slogans against each other while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was addressing a public meeting here, as part of his Mahajanadesh Yatra.

The yatra, a state-wide road show by the CM to highlight the achievements of his government before the state goes to polls, entered Pune district on Saturday.

The chief minister was accompanied by state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and Harshavardhan Patil, who recently quit the Congress to join the BJP.

While addressing a large crowd on the roads of Baramati, the bastion of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Fadnavis took on the party leadership. Pointing out the exodus of senior leaders from the NCP, he said, “The current condition of the NCP is due to the wrongdoing of the party leadership”.

This statement irked NCP supporters, who were also watching the road show, and they raised slogans in support of their party and its leadership. BJP workers retaliated by raising counter-slogans, and the area was tense for a few moments. The situation returned to normal after the Mahajanadesh Yatra left Baramati.

Meanwhile, the NCP and local civic activists have protested the trimming of tree branches alongside Sinhagad Road, purportedly to make way for the CM’s yatra. The Pune Municipal Corporation had directed the trimming of trees, from Panmala to Rajaram bridge, and from Senadut police chowki to Mhatre bridge.

NCP’s Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan has registered her protest with the PMC. “Trees were cut for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s Mahajanadesh Yatra at Sinhagad Road,” she alleged.

The road show is going to pass through Sinhagad Road in Pune on Sunday morning.

The road show entered Hadapsar in Pune city on Saturday evening. It passed through Pune Cantonment, Parvati, Kasba Peth, Kothrud and Shivajinagar assembly segments before ending in Vadgaonsheri segment for the day.