Pune: At Bhekrai Nagar depot, 45 e-buses stop plying after high-capacity transformer breaks down

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has been forced to ground 45 of the 75 electric buses in its fleet after the high-capacity transformer at the charging station in the Bhekrai Nagar depot stopped working. The buses on the route between Bhekrai Nagar and Nigdi have not plied from Wednesday evening as, with the transformer malfunctioning, there is no device to charge them.

Advertising

Although engineers are working to restore power supply, their efforts are yet to bear fruit.

Of the 75 electric buses with the transport body, 45 are with the Bhekrai Nagar depot and 30 with the Nigdi depot.

The capacity of the charging station at Bhekrai Nagar is higher and suitable for charging of e-buses in large numbers.

Advertising

“The transformer failed on Wednesday evening. The buses with charged batteries operated on Wednesday night and Thursday morning until their charge ran out. Since the charging station at Nigdi depot does not have the capacity to bear the additional load, we could not charge the buses there. The buses have been parked in the depots. We are now waiting for power supply to be restored at Bhekrai Nagar,” said a senior official with PMPML.

The transport body aims to induct a total of 500 e-buses in its fleet, in a bid to strengthen its services and make its services more environment-friendly. It is expected to get 50 more e-buses within a week.

The transport body has already started work on increasing the capacity of the charging points to enable charging of new buses.

However, the incident has raised questions about the PMPML’s ability to ensure uninterrupted service of e-buses.

“The Bhekrai Nagar depot is expected to get more buses in the next lot, which will be delivered in a few days. The MSEDCL installed the high-capacity transformer a few months ago when the service started and this is the first time it has failed. This has put a question mark on whether we have the right kind of infrastructure to host and operate 500 buses,” said a senior PMPML staffer.

PMPML chief engineer Sunil Burse confirmed the transformer breakdown but said the teams were working tirelessly and the issue could be resolved by Friday night. “If the power supply is restored by Friday night, we will restart operations by Saturday morning,” said Burse.