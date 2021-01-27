Pune: At 83 per cent, vaccinations in PMC area rise

Across Noble hospital too, 77 health care workers were inoculated and overall a total of 1,403 out of 1700 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 17 sites in the PMC area. (Representational)

With more private hospitals being identified as inoculation sites, the number of vaccinations increased considerably in the area under the Pune Municipal Corporation. PMC registered 83 per cent while PCMC was at 80 per cent vaccinations on Wednesday.

Ruby Hall Clinic achieved its target of 100 vaccinations on Wednesday, while Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital administered vaccines to 214, as two session sites were set up. KEM Hospital also achieved a target of 100, while Bharati Hospital administered vaccines to 192 healthcare workers. Jehangir Hospital also administered vaccines to 90 healthcare workers, while Inlaks and Budhrani Hospital gave the dose to 74 health care workers.

Across Noble hospital too, 77 health care workers were inoculated and overall a total of 1,403 out of 1700 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 17 sites in the PMC area on Wednesday, Dr Ashish Bharati, PMC medical chief said. Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Deputy Director of Health that in the Pune region, that includes Pune, Satara and Solapur districts, the number of vaccinations were at 78.4 percent.

“A total of 6,903 out of 8,800 healthcare workers were vaccinated in the Pune region,” Dr Deshmukh said. Satara district was at the highest, with 116 % vaccinations while Pune district registered 71 per cent inoculations and Solapur was at 69 percent.

