Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

At 8.9 deg Celsius, Pune records lowest temp in Dec

Night temperatures have been dipping over many parts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Pune recorded the lowest temperature in December so far, with the city recording 8.9 degree Celsius on Saturday. This is 2.5 degree Celsius lower than the normal minimum temperature this time of the year. The city is expected to see below normal temperature for the next few days. According to the Pune office of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune recorded a maximum temperature of 29.1 deg Celsius on Saturday.

Night temperatures have been dipping over many parts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Vidarbha and east Madhya Pradesh have seen below normal temperatures (3.1 to 5.1 degree Celsius), while it remained below normal (1.6 to 3.0 degree Celsius) over Konkan, Goa and many places in Marathwada.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 03:26:00 am
