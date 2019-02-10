At 5.1 degrees, Pune records second coldest Feb day in a decade

PUNE recorded the coldest day of this season on Saturday, when the mercury plunged to 5.1 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees below normal. Pune was the second coldest city in Maharashtra after Nashik, which recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius.

Advertising

Interestingly, the city’s coldest February day in a decade, when the temperature dropped to 4.6 degrees Celsius, was also on February 9, in 2012.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, attributed the sudden drop in temperature to the prevailing cold wave conditions that have gripped north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha regions. Minimum temperatures dropped in cities across Maharashtra on Saturday, including Nashik (4 degrees Celsius), Ahmednagar (6.1 degrees Celsius), Aurangabad (6 degrees Celsius), Satara (6.8 degrees Celsius), Nagpur (8.9 degrees Celsius) and Mumbai (11 degrees Celsius).

“The cold-wave conditions will continue at isolated pockets over these regions till February 10 and temperatures will remain low. In Pune, the minimum temperatures would fluctuate between 5 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours, after which there would be a marginal rise,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department of IMD.

The continuous western disturbances this winter had ushered in severe cold conditions over most parts of north India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Punjab, Delhi and Haryana. This week, heavy snowfall, hail and rainfall were reported from some of these areas and cold winds from the region affected central India and parts of Maharashtra.

“The western disturbances that brought the current cold spell during this week has crossed Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring regions. It is headed to Bihar and northeastern parts of India, where some light rainfall activity is expected during the next 48 hours,” said the Pune weather department head.

Advertising

With a fresh western disturbance approaching soon, cold conditions are here to stay even in the week ahead, said IMD officials.