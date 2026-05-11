At 41.6° C, Pune registers hottest May day since 2015

Pune witnessed record-breaking heat as Lohegaon touched 43.8°C and Shivajinagar logged its hottest May temperature in more than a decade.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneUpdated: May 11, 2026 08:25 PM IST
PuneThe heat had broken a decade-long record for the month of May in Pune on Sunday itself when the maximum temperature in Shivajinagar reached 41.4 degrees Celsius. (Express File Photo)
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Breaking a decade long record for the month of May in Pune, the maximum temperature recorded at Lohegaon was 43.8 degrees Celsius on Monday — 6.3 degrees Celsius above normal. In Pune’s main weather station at Shivajinagar, the maximum temperature touched 41.6 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees Celsius above normal and higher than any May day since, at least, 2015.

The heat had broken a decade-long record for the month of May in Pune on Sunday itself when the maximum temperature in Shivajinagar reached 41.4 degrees Celsius. Before this, the highest maximum temperature recorded in Shivajinagar was 41.3 degrees Celsius in 2019. Last year, the highest maximum temperature at Shivajinagar weather station was 41.2 degrees Celsius.

Incidentally, the all-time highest maximum temperature for May in Shivajinagar was 43.3 degrees Celsius on May 7, 1889. On Monday, even the leafy neighbourhood of Koregaon Park was scorching hot. Wadgaonsheri registered 41.2 degrees Celsius while Magarpatta and Chinchwad were around 41 degrees Celsius. Hadapsar crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark. Pashan was cooler, at 30 degrees Celsius.

Monday got off to a record-breaking start very early. The morning temperature in Shivajinagar touched 24.8 degrees Celsius — a 2.5 degrees Celsius rise since Sunday – which was the highest minimum temperature of this season.

The high minimum temperature was evident across Pune on Monday, from Hadapsar, where the mercury rose from 26.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday to 28.7 degrees Celsius, and Magarpatta, which experienced a 2 degrees Celsius rise to 28.2 degrees Celsius, to Wadgaonsheri, whose 27.9 degrees Celsius morning warmth was more uncomfortable than the 25.8 degrees Celsius the day before. In Chinchwad, the minimum temperature rose to 27 degrees Celsius from 24.8 degrees Celsius. Pashan appeared to buck the pattern, by registering 17.2 degrees Celsius on May 11, from the previous morning’s 20.4 degrees Celsius.

This was an indication that this was going to be a very warm week indeed. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a heat wave in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on May 12 and 13. There is a heatwave alert on May 14 and 15 in Vidarbha, which has been experiencing the highest maximum temperatures in the state. On Monday, Akola recorded 45.1 degrees Celsius, the warmest in Maharashtra.

“The temperatures are rising and crossing 40 degrees Celsius in large parts of Pune. We are expecting similar conditions for the next four-five days,” said SD Sanap, Scientist with IMD, Pune. He adds that the, relatively, lower temperatures in the last week was due to a trough that was present over the region, due to which there was moisture coming in from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

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“The trough has weakened and moved away, so we see the Northerly winds blowing into the region. These winds are carrying heat from the warm regions of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, contributing to the increase in the temperature here. Among the other reasons are the clear skies that allow the sun’s rays to hit the earth directly, and the lack of moisture in the atmosphere,” said Sanap.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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