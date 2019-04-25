At 41.1 degrees, Pune sees hottest April day since 2013

Pune recorded its hottest day this season as the mercury soared to 41.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. This is the first time since 2013 that the city has recorded such a high day temperature in April. The Met Office has warned that over the next two days, maximum temperatures over Pune district are likely to rise further.

Advertising

Akola and Bramhapuri in Vidarbha, the hottest areas in the country on Wednesday, recorded 45.1 degrees Celsius. Vidarbha is under the grip of a heatwave that is likely to intensify in the next three to four days, warned officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Both the day and night temperatures recorded in most parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday were above normal by 3 degrees to 5 degrees Celsius, with Marathwada and Vidarbha remaining the hottest regions. The minimum temperatures were close to 25 degrees Celsius, making it an unusually hot day.

“These areas will continue to experience very hot conditions and will face a severe heatwave till April 30. As there is very little moisture available, it is preventing any cloud cover formation, which could otherwise bring some respite from this scorching heat,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department at IMD, Pune.

Advertising

Hot and dry conditions under the prevailing heatwave largely persisted over Gujarat, Saurashtra, Kutch, Rajasthan and regions of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. “More areas in the western and central India regions will come under the influence of severe heatwave conditions that will last till the end of this month,” said Met officials.

According to the IMD, there is a strong possibility of a cyclonic storm developing over the Bay of Bengal, which will approach Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts around April 30. “Gale winds and heavy rainfall associated with this system is likely to hit the east coast along Tamil Nadu. We are monitoring the system closely as it is presently lying as a low pressure over Bay of Bengal,” said Kashyapi.

As a result, the moisture from the mainland could be pulled over eastwards, making regions in central and west India drier. “This could result in increased temperatures over most parts of the country in the next three to four days,” explained the IMD weather head.