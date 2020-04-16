At 40 degrees Celsius, Pune sees hottest day this season

Some areas in the city even reported light rainfall during the afternoon hours Some areas in the city even reported light rainfall during the afternoon hours

Pune city recorded its hottest day of this season on Thursday as the mercury crossed 40 degrees Celsius.

Some areas in the city even reported light rainfall during the afternoon hours, after the day saw higher than normal levels of humidity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, the city’s humidity soared to 70 per cent, pushing the maximum temperatures 2.3 degree above normal.

While the day temperatures remained on the higher side over most stations in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha, Akola remained the hottest city in the country, recording 43.9 degree Celsius on Thursday.

“There is a trough running between southeast Madhya Pradesh and north Karnataka that passes through most parts of Maharashtra. This trough is causing wind discontinuity and drawing moist winds from the Bay of Bengal on to the state,” said authorities at IMD’s weather department.

The Met office has forecast partly cloudy sky conditions over Pune till April 22, which means that similar humid conditions will prevail. ” The day temperatures in Pune and neighbourhood areas will range between 40 – 41 degrees Celsius till April 22,” said experts.

Due to cloudy sky conditions, the heat load that rises during the hot day remains trapped in the lower atmospheric levels. This, in turn, pushes night temperatures, thus making the nights warmer over Pune.

The minimum temperatures also rose by 3.3 – 3.5 degrees Celsius above normal as the night temperature jumped to 23.5 degrees Celsius, as recorded at Lohegaon station here. Similar warm nights were experienced over Solapur (28.5 degrees Celsius), Kolhapur (24.7 degrees Celsius), Sangli (24.6 degrees Celsius) in Madhya Maharashtra.

Jalgaon (42.6 degrees Celsius), Washim (42.2 degrees Celsius) Chandrapur (42 degrees Celsius), Parbhani (41.8 degrees Celsius), Nagpur (41.6 degrees Celsius), Amravati and Beed (41.2 degree Celsius), Solapur (41 degrees Celsius) and Nashik (39 degrees Celsius) were among the hottest cities in Maharashtra on Thursday.

IMD’s Extended Range Forecast (ERF), released on Thursday, also hinted at upcoming heatwave events starting beginning at the end of April over the state.

