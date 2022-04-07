At 40.1°C, Pune records hottest day of year yet

Pune on Wednesday recorded 40.1 degrees Celsius, the hottest day experienced so far this summer season. This was nearly three degrees Celsius above normal.

High humidity levels, hot and cloudy sky conditions prevailed all through the day, adding to the discomfort levels.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast similar hot days ahead this week over Pune. Notably, nights during the ongoing summer season have remained warmer than usual. The minimum temperatures have remained between 18 and 26 degrees Celsius, which were significantly above normal for April.

Over the state, most areas sizzled on the day and Akola (44 degrees Celsius) remained the hottest for the third consecutive day. Vidarbha has been reeling under the continuing heat wave spell prevailing over most parts of central and northwest India. All weather stations in Vidarbha, except Nagpur (40.9 degrees Celsius), recorded their maximum temperatures over 41 degrees Celsius on the day.

Cloudy sky conditions and light rainfall were also reported over Kolhapur (7.4mm) and Sangli (5.4 mm).

This week will not see a letup in the heat wave conditions in the country. The heat wave spell in the national capital is likely to intensify with the maximum temperature likely to touch the 42-degree mark by Friday, the IMD said.

According to the IMD, no relief is in sight for at least a week.IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are likely to see more intense and frequent heat wave conditions in April.

“We are expecting that the temperature will be higher than normal in the entire northwest India and the adjoining central India, starting with Gujarat, Rajasthan and up to east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,” he said at a virtual event.

The frequency of intense heat wave conditions will be higher in April as compared to March. “We expect the heat wave conditions to continue till April 15 in some parts,” Mohapatra said. A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heat wave scorching large swathes of the country during the month. The country as a whole recorded a rainfall of 8.9 mm, which was 71 per cent less than its long period average rainfall of 30.4 mm. It was also the third-lowest precipitation in March since 1901 after 7.2 mm in 1909 and 8.7 mm in 1908.

(With PTI inputs)