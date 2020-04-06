At 39.7° Celsius, Pune records season’s hottest day

Southern peninsular India has been experiencing near heat-wave like weather conditions with many locations in Kerala and Karnataka reporting day temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius. (Representational Image) Southern peninsular India has been experiencing near heat-wave like weather conditions with many locations in Kerala and Karnataka reporting day temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius. (Representational Image)

Sunday was the hottest day of the season so far in Pune with the Lohegaon meteorological station here recording maximum temperature at 39.7 degrees Celsius.

Many cities in Maharashtra recorded the temperature in a similar range on Sunday as officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said summer-like weather conditions have set in over the state. “Day temperature will hover near 40 degrees Celsius over the next three to four days,” said a senior Met official

Southern peninsular India has been experiencing near heat-wave like weather conditions with many locations in Kerala and Karnataka reporting day temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius. As a result, winds blowing from these hotter regions towards Maharashtra have caused the sudden spike in temperature here, said IMD officials.

“Due to the presence of trough running between Kerala and Madhya Maharashtra, the winds are now blowing in the north-westerly direction, bringing in heat over many parts of the state,” the official said.

Solapur has been consistently recording day temperature close to 40 degrees Celsius, but on Sunday, the city was the hottest in the state when temperature touched 41.9 degree Celsius.

