At 32, Pune records highest mucormycosis deaths in June

The PMC has started free-of-cost treatment of mucormycosis patients in the civic-run Dalvi Hospital. Twelve patients underwent surgery at the facility last week, while 16 are undergoing treatment. (File Photo)

Despite witnessing a drop in Covid-19 deaths, Pune City reported the highest number of deaths – at 32 – due to mucormycosis last month. Total 51 deaths took place in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas in the past three months.

In its weekly report, the PMC administration said nine deaths due to mucormycosis took place in the city between June 24 and 30, while 23 people died till June 23. Eighteen people died of mucormycosis in May and one in April.

As of now, the city has registered 481 mucormycosis patients with a maximum of 168 in April, 161 in May and 159 in June. Total 222 patients are under treatment, while 215 have been cured so far. Also, 305 patients have undergone surgery.

Meanwhile, the weekly Covid-19 positivity rate in the city has slightly increased, leading the civic administration to prepare to tackle the possible third wave.

The positivity rate increased from 4.77 per cent to 4.89 per cent from June 18-24 to June 25-July 1. The number of newly infected patients in the city too increased from 1,729 in the previous week to 1,977 ending this week.

The PMC registered an increase of newly infected patients in 10 of 15 ward office areas from June 25 to July 1. It presently has 12 micro-containment zones, including each four housing societies, buildings and localities.