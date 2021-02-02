At 13.4 degrees Celcius, Shivajinagar coldest area in Pune

Pune saw its coldest day this season on January 17. (Express photo)

Shivajinagar was the coldest area in Pune Tuesday morning, recording a temperature of 13.4 degree Celsius, while Pashan meteorological station recorded 15.2 degree Celsius. The Lohegaon station recorded a temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am this morning.

The air quality remained in the green zone, with the AQI recorded at 115.

The city is likely to experience mainly clear skies on Wednesday as well. The maximum temperature is expected to rise to 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius. The air quality index is likely to be around 104.