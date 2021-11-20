At 12%, Pimpri-Chinchwad’s overall Covid positivity rate is higher than that of state, country

Even as the daily count of Covid cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad continues to remain below 50, the cumulative positivity rate in the industrial city still hovers over 12 per cent, which is higher than the overall positivity rate in the state as well as the country. As of Friday, Pimpri-Chinchwad had an overall positivity rate of 12.90 per cent. In comparison, the state’s overall positivity rate stands at 10.55 per cent, while that of the country is at 5.33 per cent.

According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) Health Department, 21.46 lakh tests were conducted in the city from March 2020 to November 17, 2021. Of these, 2.76 lakh were found Covid positive, giving the city a cumulative positivity rate of 12.90 per cent.

PCMC Assistant Medical Officer Dr Laxman Gofane, nevertheless, said the Covid death rate in Pimpri-Chinchwad was lower than that across the state and in Pune district. “Our death rate is 1.36 per cent as we have lost 3,771 citizens to Covid so far. At the same time, the state death rate is 2.12 per cent. Even Pune district’s death rate is 1.66 per cent,” he pointed out.

Dr Gofane said the Covid situation is under control at the moment. “There seems to be less chance of a third wave. But it does not mean citizens should shun vaccination. We appeal to all citizens to take both doses as it prevents an individual infected with Covid from developing serious issues and requiring hospitalisation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil has directed all employees of the civic body to produce the certificate indicating they have taken both shots of the Covid vaccine. The order has been issued as it has come to the notice of the civic administration that many of its employees are yet to take their second dose.

PCMC has 7,479 employees, including teachers and other staff in its schools. “PCMC has taken various measures for creating awareness and stopping the spread of Covid. In view of the earlier two waves, the civic body has taken all steps to tackle the possibility of a third wave. To ensure the safety of our employees and protect their health, the civic administration has started vaccination centres across the city,” the civic chief’s order said.

Patil said the civic employees had been urged, at least thrice, to take the vaccine. “Despite this, many have not taken it. Therefore, all officials, employees, retired employees, those on contract and honorarium should immediately take the vaccine. Department heads should encourage reluctant officials and employees to take both shots. Senior officials should also see to it that retired employees have also taken both doses,” he said.