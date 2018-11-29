At 11.4 degrees, Pune records coldest day of season this year

The City experienced the coldest day of the season so far on Wednesday as the mercury plunged to 11.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures in the city have been sliding since the start of the week, with cold and windy conditions being felt mainly during the early morning and late evening hours.

Advertising

According to authorities at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there was considerable drop in the minimum temperatures reported from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra on the day. At 5.6 degrees, Mandla in east Madhya Pradesh remained the coldest city in India on Wednesday.

“Due the north-east winds brought over Central India and parts of Maharashtra by the anticyclone system, the minimum temperatures have fallen at most places in Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra,” said an IMD official.

Prevailing clear sky conditions too have contributed in the fall of minimum temperatures, added the Met official.

Even as the night temperature will continue to hover around 13 degrees till the end of the week, there is no respite from soaring temperatures during the day. Maximum temperatures over Konkan will continue to hover around 35 degrees while at all other places, it will range between 29 and 33 degrees Celsius, the Met official said.