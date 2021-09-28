Astrosat, India’s maiden space-based observatory, turns six

Astrosat, India’s maiden space-based observatory, has completed six years of successful operations.

Launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 28, 2015, Astrosat has not only outperformed expectations of a five-year mission but also continues to remain operational till date.

This multi-wavelength observatory, conceived in the 1990s, saw the collaboration of scientists from the ISRO, Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Raman Research Institute, Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and the Physical Research Laboratory. Owing to its unique onboard instruments, the 1,513-kg Astrosat had opened newer areas of space explorations both for Indian and international astronomers.

The payloads including the Ultra Violet Imaging Telescope (UVIT), Large Area X-Ray Proportional Counters (LAXPC), Soft X-Ray Telescope (SXT), Cadmium Zinc Telluride Imager (CZTI) , Scanning Sky Monitor (SSM) and Charged Particle Monitor (CPM), were carefully crafted for carrying out unique observations.

Following its success, the scientific community is in the process of putting together a successive mission with advanced instruments, works for which are presently underway.