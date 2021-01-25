Astrophysicist and Marathi sci-fi author Jayant Narlikar chosen president of 94th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan

He has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan by the Indian government and Maharashtra Bhushan by the state government for his work in science and literature.

Popular Marathi science fiction writer and astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar has been chosen as the president of the 94th All India Marathi Literary Meet (Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan), which will be held in Nashik between March 26 and 28.

Narlikar, 82, who has authored several science fiction books – including novels and short-story collections – is professor emeritus at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA).

“I did not expect this and it is good that science fiction and writings about science are gaining popularity,” Narlikar told The Indian Express.

He has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan by the Indian government and Maharashtra Bhushan by the state government for his work in science and literature.

His books, several of which have been translated into other languages, include Akashashi Jadle Nate, Preshit, Vaman Parat Na Ala (The Return of Waman), Yakshanchi Denagi and Virus. His autobiography A Tale of Four Cities (Char Nagratale Majhe Vishwa) received a Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014.

Narlikar’s name was announced on Sunday by Akhil Bhartiya Sahitya Mandal’s Dada Gore following a meeting of the Mandal and other associate organisations. Three names were said to have been considered to head the coveted literary meet, two others being that of authors Janardan Waghmare and Bharat Sasane.

Sources close to Narlikar said that although the scientist-author will attend the inaugural session in Nashik and deliver the opening remarks, he won’t be able to remain in Nashik for all three days due to health concerns. “He may be interviewed over video conferencing for the remaining duration of the event…”

Born in Kolhapur in 1938, Narlikar studied at Banaras Hindu University before going to Cambridge to study mathematics in the late 1950s. He did pioneering research in astronomy and cosmology, including work on the origins of the universe, which includes his work on gravity with Fred Hoyle.