86% of Class 9 students in India have interest in astronomy, only 26% have access to telescopes: Study

Eighty-six per cent of Class 9 students in India are interested in astronomy but only a quarter have access to telescopes or planetariums, a nationwide baseline survey of over 2,000 students across 34 schools in 10 states has revealed. The students were from diverse backgrounds and the study showed that despite their interest, they demonstrated limited understanding of fundamental concepts such as astronomical sizes, distances, and Moon phases.

The study also showed that 70 per cent of surveyed students expressed a positive interest in pursuing astronomy at higher classes or in college. While inquiring about the students’ understanding of the pathway to becoming an astronomer the study said, “Our findings indicate a pervasive lack of clarity among students in this regard. The majority of respondents simply suggested studying science, physics, or astronomy without providing specific details.”

The study was published in the Astronomy Education Journal on February 5 and has been conducted by International Astronomical Union’s Office of Astronomy for Education (IAU-OAE) India Center, jointly hosted by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE-TIFR), Mumbai, and the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune.

It was conducted in schools in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir. It included 2,038 students from 34 schools. Out of these, 22 schools were resource-poor while 12 were resource-rich. In all, 1,014 of the students surveyed were female and 871 were male.

“This is the first large-scale study of its kind in India to systematically assess students’ understanding and attitudes toward astronomy. The results clearly indicate both an urgent need and a valuable opportunity to strengthen astronomy education through curriculum development, teacher training, and improved access to observational resources like telescopes, planetaria, etc,” said Professor Aniket Sule, Manager of IAUOAE Center India and a co-author of the study.

Students were tasked with arranging Jupiter, Moon, Earth, and Sun from smallest to largest. In total, 65 per cent of students answered the question correctly. 85 per cent students from resource-rich schools answered this question correctly as compared to 50 per cent students from resource-poor schools.

When students were asked to arrange the Sun, Moon, Stars, and Neptune in order of proximity from the Earth, only 35 per cent of students could answer this question. 50 per cent of students from resource-rich schools answered correctly while only 23 per cent of students from resource-poor schools answered correctly.

Story continues below this ad

The study also probed student’s belief in astrology, and noted a relatively positive outlook where 66% of students expressed their reluctance to cancel travel plans based on their horoscope.

Prof Surhud More, Deputy Manager of IAU-OAE Center India and also a co-author of the study, added, “As the data for this study was being analysed, the need for addressing these issues through textbook reform became clear. Thus, the astronomy content in the new NCERT textbooks has benefitted from insights gained through this study.” Prof More is also part of the textbook development team at NCERT.