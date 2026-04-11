A global astronomical collaboration achieves a 1% precision measurement of the Universe’s local expansion rate

An international collaboration of astronomers including IUCAA faculty Prof. Anupam Bhardwaj, has made the most precise direct measurement to date of how fast the Universe is expanding. The Ho Distance Network (H0DN) Collaboration reports a value of the Hubble constant – the number that describes the Universe’s present expansion rate – with just over 1% precision.

The study to be published in Astronomy & Astrophysics reports a value of: Ho = 73.50 ± 0.81 kilometers per second per megaparsec.

According to an official statement issued today a Megaparsec is a unit astronomers use to measure very large cosmic distances and equals about 3.26 million light-years (1 light year ~ 9.5 trillion kilometers). The new Ho measurement shows that for every megaparsec of distance, a galaxy’s speed away from us increases by about 73.5 kilometers per second. In our expanding universe, more distant galaxies move away faster than nearby galaxies. Achieving this percent-level precision of Ho helps astronomers better estimate the age, size, and future evolution of the universe, and improve our understanding of dark energy – the mysterious force accelerating cosmic expansion.