Astronomers to meet at IIT Roorkee this week, mark 50 years of Astronomical Society of India

The 40th Astronomical Society of India – 2022 (ASI) meet will be held at IIT Roorkee between March 25 – 29. The meeting, to be held in a hybrid manner, will mark 50 years of the constitution of the Astronomical Society of India. The five-day meet is being jointly organised by IIT Roorkee and Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences, Nainital. The 2021 meeting was held virtually owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting will open with four parallel workshops broadly based on themes of planetary space weather, radio astronomy data analysis, long term study of solar activity, and black holes. Prof K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India will give the inaugural address on March 26 and the presidential address will be made by senior scientist GC Anupama.

ASI 2022 will host 708 registered participants, its largest-ever. Participants from top national research institutions and universities such as IITs, IISERs, Banaras Hindu University, Physical Research Laboratory, Raman Research Institute, and Indian Institute of Science will present posters and give presentations. In addition to the scheduled talks during scientific sessions, special talks by the Working Group for Gender Equity and by personnel associated with planetaria are the highlights of the meeting.

On the occasion of ASI’s golden jubilee, the associated scientific community plans to come up with a 45-part lecture series on astronomy covering everything from basics to the latest developments. It will be made available in video format for public viewing and for undergraduate and postgraduates students, in particular.

A capacity building workshop for students, focusing on proposal writing to use telescopes, is under consideration. Astronomers from different institutes and expertise will be involved in this workshop. By year-end, the society plans to hold another workshop to discuss the future activities of ASI and bring out a road map for the future.