Astrologer visited by high profile professionals arrested in dowry harassment case

PUNE POLICE have arrested an astrologer in a case of dowry harassment against a woman by her husband and in-laws.

Police identified the accused as Raghunath Rajaram Yemul (48), a resident of Dhawalgiri apartment in Baner.

According to police, a 27-year-old woman lodged an FIR at Chaturshringi police station against eight persons, including her husband and others, his family members and body guard, for allegedly harassing her physically and mentally for dowry and other purposes.

Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

A press release issued on Monday stated that Yemul told the woman’s husband to leave her, and that till the time she continued to be his wife, he would never become an MLA or a minister.

Yemul also gave the husband a lemon to perform a ritual for “getting rid of the problems caused by the woman”, stated the press release.

Police said the complainant had also suffered cigarette burns. “A probe into the FIR lodged at Chaturshringi police station showed Yemul’s involvement in the crime.

Yemul created doubt in the minds of the woman’s husband and in-laws that it was due to her that they were unable to develop political clout… So we arrested Yemul two days ago. He was produced before the court. He has been remanded in police custody for a day for further investigation,” said Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

Gupta also appealed to the public at large to come forward and lodge complaints if they had faced similar harassment due to Yemul or any other such person. While some of the accused have got anticipatory bail, police are searching for the husband, who is allegedly on the run.

Activists of Maharashtra Andhshraddha Nirmulan Samiti have demanded that sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act should be invoked against the accused in this case.

Police said it was known that many high-profile people from different professions regularly visited Yemul to seek “astrological guidance”.