Association with One Moto over: Ellysium Automotives to launch its own EV brand

Ellysium Automotives, which recently announced the end of its association with British automotive brand One Moto, would soon launch its own electric vehicle (EV) under the brand name EVIUM, the company’s promoter and founder, Muzammil Riyaz has said.

Speaking to The Indian Express over a zoom call from Dubai, Riyaz said the decision of severing ties with One Moto had been in the offing for a while as his company had not received the “expected help” from the British firm.

Ellysium Automotives had recently launched two experience centers in Pune and Hyderabad.

“We already have a facility to assemble completely knocked down (CKD) vehicles, which we will now use to manufacture them,” Riyaz said, adding the company already has in place collaborations in terms of technology, vendors and suppliers.

“All the infrastructure which we had put up would remain the same. Just that we would now be launching and branding our own product,” he added.

EVIUM would first be launched with chargeable batteries and by next year, the company is planning to launch models with swappable batteries. Riyaz said his firm was in talks with a charging infrastructure major to set up charging points for the vehicles. “The price point and quality of our Made-In-India vehicles would be the best in the market,” he said.

The brand is already working closely with the government of Telangana for land allotment for establishment of a manufacturing plant, which will be equipped with automation integration, semi-robotics, and machinery to produce quality products.

Meanwhile, in an email reply, One Moto said the firm has announced termination of its ties with Ellysium Automotives with immediate effect on June 3.

“One Moto is looking forward to moving in a new direction in the Indian market and is excited at the significant developments, capabilities and adoption of EVs in India. To continue to contribute to the growing EV infrastructure in India, One Moto will be announcing a new partner very soon,” a press release from Adam Ridgway, chief executive officer of One Moto, stated.