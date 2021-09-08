Assistant inspector in Pune Police, his aide arrested for demanding bribe to help a man secure bail

A 33-year-old assistant inspector posted at Vimantal police station and his aide have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to help a man facing cheating charges secure bail.

A 22-year-old youth approached the ACB with a complaint on Tuesday. The youth’s father is currently facing cheating charges in a case registered at Vimantal police station. The youth said in his complaint that an officer at the police station was demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to help his father secure bail in the case.

After preliminary verification of the demand, the probe was taken over by the ACB. The bribe amount was further negotiated to Rs 3 lakh. A trap was laid on Wednesday and a man identified as Santosh Khandve (45) was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, allegedly on behalf of Assistant Inspector Rahul Patil.

Inspector Sunil Kshirsagar of ACB, who is investigating the case, said, “API Patil and Khandve have been placed under arrest for demanding bribe and accepting Rs 1 lakh to that effect. The two have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.”