Assistant engineer of Water Resources dept arrested for taking bribe to issue water permit to farmer

A 31-year-old assistant engineer with the Lift Irrigation wing of the Water Resources Department of Maharashtra was arrested by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday while accepting bribe of Rs 90,000 from a farmer to issue a permit to use water from Pavana river.

The arrested engineer has been identified as Monika Nanavare, who works with the Lift Irrigation wing in Pavananagar area office of the Water Resources department. The complainant in the case is a farmer from Maval. The complainant had sought permission to take water for Pavana river as part of the lift irrigation scheme. Nanavare had allegedly demanded Rs 1.2 lakh from the farmer to issue the permit, following which the farmer approached the ACB in the third week of March.

ACB sleuths verified the demand made by the engineer as the bribe amount was negotiated down to Rs 90,000. A trap was laid in Maval area on Tuesday and Nanavare was arrested while accepting the bribe.

