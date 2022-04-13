Assistant Commissioner among three PMC staffers held for taking bribes

THE PUNE unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested three employees of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), including an assistant commissioner, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a contractor to sanction his bills.

In an action conducted on Monday at the Kothrud Ward Office of the PMC, the ACB arrested Assistant Commissioner Sachin Tamkhede (34), Junior Engineer Anant Thok (54) and office staffer Dattatray Kindre (47). ACB said that a civic works contractor approached them last month, complaining that Tamkhede was demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000 to sanction his bills. The bribe amount was later negotiated down to Rs 15,000. Investigation revealed that Tamkhede asked Thok, who in turn asked Kindre to accept the bribe amount. On Monday, a trap was laid at the Kothrud ward office and Kindre was caught red-handed.