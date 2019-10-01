Assembly elections: BJP likely to replace 4 of old guard from Pune city

The BJP is likely to replace at least four of its eight sitting legislators in Pune city and make way for new faces in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The party, which won all eight Assembly seats here — Kasba Peth, Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Kothrud, Shivajinagar, Vadgaonsheri, Hadapsar and Khadakwasla — in the 2014 state polls, also went on to win from the Pune Lok Sabha constituency held earlier this year.

Establishing its complete hold over the city’s politics, the party single-handedly wrested control over the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the first time in the February 2017 local bodies polls.

While Kasba Peth and Parvati are considered to be the party’s stronghold, the BJP in 2014 had managed to snatch Kothrud and Hadapsar seats from the Shiv Sena. The two parties had fought the 2014 state polls separately. The BJP had also managed to breach the Congress bastions Shivajinagar and Pune Cantonment, and NCP’s stronghold Vadgaonsheri and Khadakwasla that year.

In this election, the BJP is all set to field a new face from Kasbapeth Assembly, as its sitting legislator and senior party leader Girish Bapat has been elected to the Lok Sabha from the Pune seat. A five-term MLA from Kasba Peth, Bapat had defeated Congress’ Mohan Joshi by a huge margin of votes in the general elections.

The party is also likely to bring in a new face at Pune Cantonment Assembly seat, currently represented by Dilip Kamble, who was dropped as a minister in a Cabinet reshuffle in June. Kamble had courted controversy over some remarks which he had later backtracked after public anger swelled. He was reportedly also embroiled in an alleged case of corruption.

The BJP, sources said, is also likely to replace Vijay Kale, its sitting legislator from Shivajinagar Assembly seat, over reports of alleged factionalism in the party cadre in the constituency and opposition to Kale.

The party was also considering a new face in Hadapsar Assembly constituency to replace sitting legislator Yogesh Tilekar, sources added. Tilekar, who had defeated Sena candidate from the seat in 2014, has courted several controversies in the last few years.

There is also speculation that sitting Kothrud MLA Medha Kulkarni may have to step aside to make way for state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, who might contest from the Assembly seat.