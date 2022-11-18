Assaulted over rice grains in soup, eatery waiter dies; accused held

Two persons, who went to a hotel in Pimple Saudagar for dinner, attacked and murdered a waiter after allegedly finding some rice grains in their mutton soup on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Mangesh Koste, a native of Jalna. A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Sangvi police station on Wednesday. The two accused, Punit Sachdev and Vijayraj Waghire, both residents of Pimpri area, have been arrested.

On Tuesday night, Sachdev and Waghire went to Sasurwadi hotel in Pimple Saudagar for dinner where they ordered a mutton soup. They allegedly lost their cool on finding rice particles in the soup, and picked a quarrel with the waiters.

They allegedly attacked the waiters with a wooden stick. Koste suffered from a major injury on his head, leading to his death. Other customers at the hotel tried to stop the quarrel and rescue Koste but were assaulted by the duo. Police said two more waiters sustained injuries.