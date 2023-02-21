Aspirants protest, demand old MPSC pattern to be notified

SCORES OF students preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination held a protest at Jhansi Rani Square in Pune Monday demanding the release of an official notification on conducting the examination on the old pattern instead of the new.

Congress’s State President Nana Patole and MLA Sangram Thopte lent their support to the protesting students and participated in the agitation near Balgnandharva auditorium at Jangli Maharaj Road.

On January 31, the students were informed that the state cabinet has asked the commission to postpone the implementation of the changed pattern until 2025.

However, no official order or notification has been issued so far.

Yogesh Juvekar, an aspirant, said, “Though, the government accepted our demand of retaining the objective pattern, the commission has not released a notification to that effect, raising doubts.” Another student Ruksaar Sheik said, “We need time to adopt the new pattern as for the past four years we are preparing according to the old pattern.”