scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Aspirants protest, demand old MPSC pattern to be notified

On January 31, the students were informed that the state cabinet has asked the commission to postpone the implementation of the changed pattern until 2025.

Congress’s Nana Patole addresses aspirants Monday. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Aspirants protest, demand old MPSC pattern to be notified
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

SCORES OF students preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination held a protest at Jhansi Rani Square in Pune Monday demanding the release of an official notification on conducting the examination on the old pattern instead of the new.

Congress’s State President Nana Patole and MLA Sangram Thopte lent their support to the protesting students and participated in the agitation near Balgnandharva auditorium at Jangli Maharaj Road.

On January 31, the students were informed that the state cabinet has asked the commission to postpone the implementation of the changed pattern until 2025.

However, no official order or notification has been issued so far.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
More from Pune

Yogesh Juvekar, an aspirant, said, “Though, the government accepted our demand of retaining the objective pattern, the commission has not released a notification to that effect, raising doubts.” Another student Ruksaar Sheik said, “We need time to adopt the new pattern as for the past four years we are preparing according to the old pattern.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 01:38 IST
Next Story

Grape traders rejoice as export picks up after hiccups

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close