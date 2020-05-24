Asked to home quarantine after returning from Gujarat, truck driver and 7 others ‘beat two men to death’ in Latur

Police identified the main accused as Vidyaman Baramde. Seven others, who are his relatives, were also arrested. (Representational Image) Police identified the main accused as Vidyaman Baramde. Seven others, who are his relatives, were also arrested. (Representational Image)

POLICE HAVE arrested a truck driver and his relatives for allegedly beating two persons to death at a village in Latur district, over an issue of home quarantine and a financial dispute. Another man was left seriously injured in the incident. The truck driver had recently returned to the village from Gujarat and was asked to stay in home quarantine, police said.

According to police, the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday at Bolegaon village in Nilanga taluka of Latur district. The deceased were identified as Shahaji Patil and his nephew, Vaibhav Patil, while their relative Shatrughan Patil sustained injuries.

Police identified the main accused as Vidyaman Baramde. Seven others, who are his relatives, were also arrested. Police said Baramde had returned to the village from Gujarat and the Patil family had asked him to stay in home quarantine.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Baramde and his relatives attacked the Patil family, and in the fight that followed, Shahaji and Vaibhav were killed while Shatrughan was injured, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dr Nilesh Deshmukh said following a complaint lodged by the Patil family and a subsequent probe, police arrested all eight suspects, including Baramde.

Deshmukh added that there were two reasons behind the fight, a financial dispute and the an issue over the Patil family asking Baramde to stay in home quarantine.

Woman, her two sons ‘murdered’

In another incident at Shukrawar Peth in Beed district, a 31-year-old woman and her two sons, aged 10 and seven, were allegedly murdered following a family dispute. The deceased were identified as Sangeeta Kokane and her two sons, Sandesh and Mayur. Police detained her husband on Sunday afternoon.

