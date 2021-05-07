‘Ask me anything’: Pune top cop holds interactive session on Instagram

Ranging from questions on women’s safety to mental abuse and tricky ones like if you can “whack” a person for not wearing a mask, Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta answered them in an Instagram discussion, ‘Ask Me Anything’.

In the recent past, Pune Police has considerably increased its engagement with people via social media with one of the key focus areas being awareness on Covid-appropriate behaviour. Through various innovative tweets, the Pune Police handle has also been highlighting efforts of its personnel on the ground deployed for pandemic-related duties.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Gupta held a Q&A session on Instagram and answered many questions asked by Pune residents on a broad range of topics. Police said close to 7,800 users liked the post while the commissioner received over 250 questions.

One of the users asked if police really helped women when they needed it, to which Gupta responded, “Koi shaq! And if you have had an experience otherwise, I am all ears. Neglecting women’s safety and support cannot be accepted or endorsed.”

Another user asked how years of mental abuse by a stepmother could be dealth with. To which, the commissioner responded, “I am sorry you had some unpleasant experiences. A transparent conversation and love has power to resolve many issues. Have u tried to speak out about this with your family and friends? We could only help with a legal recourse and, in case of extreme situation, get in touch with me directly.”

Speaking to The Indian Express about the Q&A session, Gupta said, “One-on-one dialogue is always effective. Social media provides an effective medium of communication. These engagements are helping us understand people better.”

A user asked if they could help the police at the age of 15. The answer was, “First of all, I really appreciate the intent to serve the city. The city’s future is surely in safe hands. About helping, first you need to speak to your parents for their permission — they are your seniormost officers, after all.”

Another question was about if the police force got any perks or benefits for working tirelessly in this scenario. Gupta answered, “Of course we do, the endless love, trust and blessings of citizens.”

Another user asked if they were allowed to give a fatka (whacking) to people not wearing a mask or not following social distancing. The commissioner responded, “We understand your emotion, but what if that person responds with the same emotion. Then we will have to intervene for a different reason altogether. Why don’t you carry some extra masks? Maaro some maska and explain with some warmth and care.”

