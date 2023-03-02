BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap elected first woman MLA of Pimpri-Chinchwad; Kalate plays spoilsport for Kate

IN a historic moment, BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap, on Thursday, was elected the first woman MLA to represent the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad in the Maharashtra assembly. In a contest that was initially neck-to-neck, Ashwini, who was widely considered as the favourite to win the seat, ultimately retained the seat for the party, defeating NCP candidate Nana Kate by a big margin of 36,770 votes.

Independent candidate Rahul Kalate, from Uddhav-led Sena, played a big role in division of MVA votes leading to Kate’s defeat.

From the first round of counting at Thergaon centre, Ashwini Jagtap, fondly addressed as ‘mayee’ in Pimple Gurav area, remained ahead without loosening grip. Only in round 20, 21 and 22, did she secure fewer votes than close rival Nana Kate, but still remained ahead of him. It was the first time she was contesting, as she had never even contested a civic election.

She led comfortably till the 25th round, after which she jumped ahead by 14,000 votes, and from then, the gap between the two candidates kept widening. Finally she was declared the winner y a margin of over 36,000 votes.

Even before counting of votes could be taken up in Pimple Gurav and Sangvi areas, the two strongholds of Jagtap family, it was clear Ashwini would emerge victorious. BJP leaders said she secured votes even in areas dominated by Kate and Kalate.

With a large number of votes from Ravet, Mamurdi, Kiwale, Wakad, Thergaon, Rahatni or Kalawadi, Ashwini got an unbeatable edge over her nearest rival.

“Ashwini-tai led across the constituency. Even where she wasnt expected to do well, in Pimple Saudagar, Kalewadi and Wakad, was not found wanting in these areas as was feared,” said BJP leader Sarang Kamtekar.

From the beginning, Kalate, a Sena rebel candidate, trailed both lead players, but the votes he got, more than 40,000, proved decisive as to who would win the seat. The total number of votes won by Kate and Kalate add up to more than the number secured by BJP’s Ashwini.

The NCP wasted no time in pointing fingers at Kalate. “I had told Kalate to step aside in favour of Nana Kate. Attempts were also made to ensure that he did not file the form, but he did not listen,” said Ajit Pawar, citing his presence as the main reason for Kate’s defeat.

Uddhav Thackeray, too, had made efforts to get Kalate out of the race, by deputing his emissary, Sena leader Sachin Aher, to pacify Kalate and persuade him to withdraw, but to no avail. Kalate contended that he had secured 1.12 lakh votes in 2019 elections, and therefore wanted to contest and prove his political mettle. “When I had proved myself, how can they think of replacing me ? The candidate they wanted to field had fared poorly in the earlier election,” Kalate argued.

Even as victory gave him the slip on Thursday, Kalate refused to accept defeat. “I can’t believe I got fewer votes in areas where I have a good connect with masses. Something is wrong here. I am consiering approaching election officials and seeking a recount,” he told The Indian Express.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said,”In Kasba, MVA won hands down. The Chinchwad seat, too, would have come to MVA, had Rahul Kalate not contested. Neverthless, the MVA candidate gave a good fight in Chinchwad which gives us hope for all future contests with BJP…”

BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad president Mahesh Landge said,”We were fully confident of winning, that too by a margin of over one lakh votes. It did not happen, and we will introspect on it. The Chinchwad victory showed how well-oiled our election machinery is. We had plugged all loopholes and shortcomings, and ultimately won.”

Meanwhile, Ashwini Jagtap attributes her victory to the development work executed by her husband, Laxman Jagtap, during his tenures as MLA. Jagtap was elected thrice from Chinchwad Assembly constituency, which came into being in 2009. “I didn’t seek sympathy votes. During the entire campaigning, I kept telling people I was seeking votes to complete my husband’s unfinished work. He had several development works lined up for his constituency, which will be my top prriority. People have placed their faith in me, and I will do everthing possible to live up to their expectations,” she said.

Congress leader Babu Nair said Ashwini Jagtap is the first woman MLA from Pimpri-Chinchwad. “Earlier, Pimpri-Chinchwad had only one constituency called Haveli, wherein Motiram Pawar was the first MLA, and Ashok Tapkir, Dnyaneshwar Landge and Vilas Lande were subsequent MLAs. In 2009, Pimpri-Chinchwad was carved into three constituencies –Chinchwad, Pimpri and Bhosari. In this period, woman candidates were rarely fielded. This is the first time a woman contested and has even won,” he said.