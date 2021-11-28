Ashutosh Javadekar’s book on his popular column in Loksatta released

New book by author Ashutosh Javadekar titled “Wishi Tishi Chalishi” was released by Vinay Sahasrabuddhe | Facebook/Ashutosh Javadekar

Social media has enhanced the scope of expression and is a welcome change but that does not necessarily mean that expressing oneself on each and every subject has become a mandatory act, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Parliamentarian and president, ICCR, recently said.

He was speaking after releasing the new book by author Ashutosh Javadekar titled “Wishi Tishi Chalishi” (20s, 30s, 40s), recently published by Unmesh Prakashan. On the stage were chief guests Mrunal Kulkarni, a famous actress and director, along with Professor Milind Joshi, president, Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad.

The book is a compilation and extension of the popular column that Ashutosh Javadekar used to write for Loksatta in 2019.

Prior to the book release, Ashutosh Javadekar, along with artiste Aditi Watve, performed recitation and enactment of passages from the book and received enthusiastic response from the audience. Javadekar emphasised on the need of understanding the changing youth sociology and expressing it through literature.

In his speech, Sahasrabuddhe said, “Today’s young generation is fearless and in a hurry to become independent. Although that is good, the youth must equally understand the value of sharing.”

Praising Ashutosh Javadekar, Kulkarni said, “Ashutosh has a unique writing style which is pictorial. And although the writing premises of this book are homely, the manner in which it is presented is universal.”

Joshi said, “Ashutosh has understood the nuances of all generations.”

Dr Prachee Javadekar felicitated the guests at the event that was anchored by Rutuja Oak and Saurabh Khot.