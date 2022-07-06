Ashadi Ekadashi, Bakrid: Pune city to get normal water supply from July 8 to 11

In a temporary respite to residents, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to restore the normal supply of water from July 8 to 11 on account of Ashadi Ekadashi and Bakri Eid celebrations on Sunday. However, the decision on whether to continue with the water cut would be decided on July 11.

“The PMC had declared alternate day water supply in the city from July 4 to 11. However, there should not be inconvenience to the public on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi and Bakri Eid that fall on July 10. So the water supply will be restored to normal from July 8 to 11,” said Annirudh Pawaskar, chief engineer and in-charge of PMC water supply department. The civic body will take further decisions on water management after reviewing the situation on July 11.

PMC came under attack after taps in many localities and housing societies ran dry for two consecutive days even as the arrangement for supplying water on alternate days came into effect from Monday.

The civic body had to go for a 30 per cent water cut by announcing water supply on alternate days owing to deficit in rainfall and decreasing water level in the dams that provide water to city households. The water storage had decreased to 2.5 TMC last week.

Incidentally, the city as well as the catchment areas of Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dam have started receiving rainfall over the past two days. The water storage in the dams has increased to around 4 TMC. Also, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Pune district till July 10 and it is likely to further increase the water storage in the four dams.

The PMC draws around 1,650 MLD of water but has reduced it to 1,200 MLD to limit the use of water.