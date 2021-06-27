Ahead of Ashadhi Wari: Curfew imposed in temple towns of Alandi, Dehu till July 4

Earlier this month, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had said although the government was continuing with the restrictions, this year some relaxations had been granted in terms of the number of palkhis as well as the number of devotees allowed to take part in the ceremonies at Dehu, Alandi and Pandharpur. (File Photo)

Police have imposed a curfew in the temple towns of Dehu and Alandi ahead of the departure of Ashadhi Wari on July 1 and 2, to avoid crowding in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash issued curfew orders on Sunday for a period of six days, from June 28 to July 4.

According to the order, a curfew will be imposed in Dehu and five other villages in the jurisdiction of Dehu Road police station. Similarly, a curfew will be imposed in Alandi town and 11 nearby villages during the same period.

Devotees will not be allowed to gather in large numbers at temples or ghats in both the towns. Similarly, all non-essential shops will remain shut. All public and private transport will remain suspended.

“The state goverment has declared that the padukas of Saint Dnyaneshwar and Saint Tukaram will remain lodged in Alandi and Dehu, respectively, at the places of first halt until July 18. Only 100 people will be allowed to gather at the event of departure at the two temples. On July 19, the 10 palkhis will be allowed to travel in 20 buses arranged by the government to Pandharpur. Considering the arrangement, it’s important that more devotees do not gather during this period. Hence, curbs are being announced in the areas mentioned,” said police officials.

No restrictions on essential services, shops, healthcare units

Earlier this month, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had said although the government was continuing with the restrictions, this year some relaxations had been granted in terms of the number of palkhis as well as the number of devotees allowed to take part in the ceremonies at Dehu, Alandi and Pandharpur.

He, however, pointed out that after discussing with representatives of prominent palkhis and temples at Dehu, Alandi and Pandharpur, the government had decided to continue with last year’s policy of avoiding aspects of the Ashadhi Wari that might cause crowding in these towns as well as those en route.