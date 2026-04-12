‘She was colour and energy’: Pune’s medical community mourns loss of Asha Bhosle

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, the voice that defined generations of Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai Sunday. While the world mourns a musical titan, those close to her, particularly the medical community in Pune, are remembering a woman who was “colour, energy, and life personified”.

Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, medical director and trustee at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, recalled a story that captures the singer’s kindness. During a stay for a minor illness, Bhosle discovered that a young mother and a newborn were in the room next to hers.

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“She did not know them personally,” Dr Kelkar said. “But Ashatai went to their room and sang a lullaby to the child in the cradle. She reached out to them with pure affection. That was Ashatai: extraordinary, full of laughter, and never one to sit quietly. She was an extraordinary person,” Dr Kelkar said.