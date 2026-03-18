Asawari Jagdale, who lost her father in Pahalgam terror attack, finally gets a job with PMC

Eleven months after her father Santosh Jagdale was killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, Asawari Jagdale has finally got a job with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) after waiting for months. On the directives of the state government, the PMC on Wednesday appointed her as an administrative officer, which is a Class 2 post.

“I was called for discussion by the municipal commissioner and given a letter to join today itself as Class 2 officer,” Asawari told The Indian Express.

She said the mandatory process like medical check-up and police verification will be done on Friday. “I am very glad that the PMC has inducted me as a Class 2 officer as assured by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde,” she said.