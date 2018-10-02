Asauddin Owaisi-Prakash Ambedkar rally likely to set political tone in Maharashtra

Ambedkar and Owaisi met late on Monday. (Express photo) Ambedkar and Owaisi met late on Monday. (Express photo)

With the Congress and the NCP taking their own time to strike an alliance with parties opposed to the BJP ahead of next year’s Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, a new political alignment is likely to be announced at a rally in Aurangabad on Tuesday.

The Prakash Ambedkar-led Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) has decided to tie-up with Asauddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Prakash Ambedkar and Owaisi are both likely to address the rally and announce a probable seat-sharing arrangement on Tuesday.

AIMIM MLA Imitiaz Jaleel said an annoucement that “could cause tremors” on Maharashtra’s political terrain will be made at the Aurangabad rally.

“Both AIMIM and BBM are looking to become a force to reckon with in Maharashtra politics. We have been trying to impress upon the BBM the need to join hands and become a strong political force. The BBM had been waiting for the Congress’ response to its demands for seat-sharing. But the Congress has failed to respond. Therefore, the BBM has made up its mind to join hands with us,” he said.

Late on Monday, Ambedkar and Owaisi met for the first time.

Speaking about the Aurangabad rally, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said the party’s priority is to throw out the BJP regime and not indugle in a political experiment. “But every political party is free to take its call regarding alliances and political experiments. Therefore, we would not like to comment on the AIMIM and BBM move. But both the BBM and the AIMIM could not measure up to us in the recent elections. “In Gondia, the BBM failed to get votes while the AIMIM, which contested across the country, could not make a dent,” he said.

State Congress chief Ashok Chavan said discussions were underway regarding an alliance with the BBM.

