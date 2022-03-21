Asani to intensify into cyclone today, move away from Andaman islands

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Cyclone Asani will develop in the Bay of Bengal by Tuesday morning and continue to move northwards away from Andaman Islands and cross Myanmar around Thandwe during the early hours of Wednesday.

On Monday, the prevailing depression intensified into a deep depression and was located about 120 km east-northeast of Mayabundar and 230 km north-northeast of Port Blair (both in Andaman Islands), and 450 km south-southwest of Yangon and 570 km south-southwest of Thandwe (Myanmar).

Wind speeds will pick up and remain in the range 65 to 75 kms/hr, gusting to 85 kms/hr close to the Andaman and Nicobar islands, east-central Bay of Bengal and the north Andaman Sea till Wednesday, officials said.

The Met department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain (64.4mm to 204.4mm in 24 hours) over north Andaman islands and moderate-intensity rains over the Nicobar islands on Monday.

In the past 24 hours till Monday morning 8.30am, the rainfall recorded at some places in the islands was — 52mm (Port Blair), 42mm (Mayabandar), 39mm (Car Nicobar), and 15mm (Nancowrie).

The personnel of the National Disaster Response Force deployed at the islands have been cutting risky branches and trees ahead of the storm. The teams have also been carrying out awareness sessions with the locals about preparedness and precautions to be taken during the storm.