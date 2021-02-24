As winter season nears exit, Pune records 15.3 degrees Celcius

In the coming days, hot weather is likely to be experienced over Pune. (File)

With the winter season nearing an end this year, warm weather is catching up over parts of the city and neighbourhoods.

On Wednesday, the Pune’s minimum temperature was recorded at Shivajinagar at 15.3 degrees Celcius, followed by 16.7 degrees at Pashan and 17 degree Celsius at Lohegaon.

In the absence of any active weather system and mainly clear sky conditions, day time would be hot over Pune on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the maximum temperature on Thursday to remain 32 degrees whereas the minimum temperature could hover around 16 degree Celsius.

In comparison to Tuesday, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) fell to 104 which is considered a ‘Moderate’ category. The AQI forecast by SAFAR of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology for Thursday is 128.