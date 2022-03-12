As The Kashmir Files opens in city, Pandits recall pain and grief

Written by Swarali Joshirao

Some cried, others applauded at City Pride Kothrud on Friday as The Kashmir Files, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, opened on the big screen.

Rohit Kachroo, 36, a Kashmiri Pandit who has established the India for Kashmir forum, said, “Before the film, I was determined not to lose my composure but the scenes reminded me of personal pain, especially the death of my grandfather, who my family did not have the money to treat. I hope we can return to Kashmir.”

For Anushka Kaul, 21, a third-generation Kashmiri Pandit migrant, the film was a visual narrative of events she had grown up hearing. “I have heard of gruesome events but today I watched these play out on screen. It was painful. Many of the victims are still dealing with the trauma,” she said.

The film has opened to packed houses across India and the governments of Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have declared it tax-free. “When a film is made on the Holocaust, no one questions it but everyone wants to know the reason I made The Kashmir Files. We have received death threats but the entire filmmaking team stayed loyal to the project,” said director Vivek Agnihotri, who was at a ‘Meet and Greet’ event in the city on Saturday.

“We interviewed 700 Kahmiri Pandit families who have experienced the events or lost someone in it. The process of hearing these stories was difficult and affected us emotionally. Every night, we knew that the next morning would bring more gruesome testimonials,” says Pallavi Joshi, who has produced and acted in the film.

The film’s cast includes Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Chinmay Mandlekar, besides Joshi. Kumar, who portrays how regular people are misled by the war of narratives, said, “I pursued my character thinking that people have gone through these traumatic experiences in reality. I did not act, I tried to live that life.”

To highlight the tragic nature of the events, the film uses minimal music and builds upon silences. “Music is generated from silence and it strikes. Before shooting, we had decided that the individual work of director, cameraman, DOP, set designer, costume department or actor should not stand out, it is the story that should be be the hero. I have taken jump cuts, which may feel sudden but that is what I wanted to help people understand the nature of the events,” said Agnihotri.