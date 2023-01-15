scorecardresearch
As Shivraj Rakshe wins Maharashtra Kesari title, govt trebles honorarium for wrestlers

Rakshe defeated Mahendra Gaikwad in front of a packed house at the Mamasaheb Mohol Sports Centre near Vanaz in the Kothrud area.

Shivraj Rakshe news, india news, indian expressShivraj Rakshe defeated Mahendra Gaikwad and won the title of Maharashtra Kesari 2023 at Kothrud on Saturday. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)
Minutes before Shivraj Rakshe won the Maharashtra Kesari title on Saturday, the state government tripled the honorarium given to wrestlers who have won laurels.

Rakshe defeated Mahendra Gaikwad to lift the prestigious 65th Maharashtra Kesari title in front of a packed house at the Mamasaheb Mohol Sports Centre near Vanaz in the Kothrud area. Originally from Rajgurunagar in Pune district’s Khed taluka, Rakshe represented the Nanded team. Gaikwad represented the Solapur team.

Rakshe was honoured with a silver mace, Rs 5 lakh and a Mahindra Thar SUV. Gaikwad, the runner-up, received a silver mace and Rs 2.5 lakh.

Earlier at the match venue, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a threefold hike in the honorarium, much to the delight of the crowd, which cheered him.

Fadnavis said wrestlers who played in the Olympics and other international competitions would get Rs 20,000 honorarium instead of Rs 6,000. Those who win the Hind Kesari, Maharashtra Kesari and Rustam-E-Hind titles would get Rs 15,000 instead of Rs 4,000. Arun awardees would get Rs 20,000 instead of Rs 6,000.

“Elderly wrestlers will get Rs 7,500 instead of Rs 2,500,” he said.

The deputy chief minister was effusive in his praise of Murlidhar Mohol, who is also a former Pune mayor, for organising the “grand wrestling spectacle”. He urged the Maharashtra Wrestling Federation to organise women’s wrestling bouts in view of the enthusiasm among women for the game.

Also present on the occasion were district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil; Brij Bhushan Singh, president of the Wrestling Federation of India; Ramdas Tadas, president of the Maharashtra Wrestling Federation; Rashtriya Talim Sangh chief Yogesh Dodke; and Sangh district chief Sandeep Bhondve.

In his address, Singh said, “Maharashtra has not won an Olympic medal in wrestling since 1961. That is why the Maharashtra government should take an initiative to encourage wrestlers. Similarly, the government should take an initiative to start women’s wrestling competitions.”

Tadas demanded that the central government bestow the Padma Shri on the late wrestler Khashaba Jadhav, who won the first individual Olympic medal for India.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 12:51 IST
