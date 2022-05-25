As Sena fields Kolhapur leader for sixth RS seat, ‘betrayed’ Sambhajiraje slams party

AFTER THE Shiv Sena on Tuesday said Sanjay Pawar will be its candidate for the sixth Rajya Sabha (RS) seat from Maharashtra, former RS MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati slammed the Sena and claimed that he had been betrayed.

“I have been betrayed by the Shiv Sena,” Sambhajiraje, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Asked why he was saying so, Sambhajiraje said, “I was told that I would be the Sena-sponsored candidate.”

Last week, Sambhajiraje had met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. “I had an extensive discussion with the Chief Minister last week. I am confident the CM will do… what was decided between us….I am confident he will show respect to the family of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he said.

The Sena will be fielding two candidates for two RS seats, Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar, said party leaders. Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “Sanjay Pawar will be our candidate for the sixth Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra. Our party chief has picked Pawar, who is a ‘mavla’ (soldier). His name has been finalised. The

final announcement will be made soon by the CM himself.”

Raut said the Shiv Sena will fight two of the six Rajya Sabha seats from the state. “We have the numbers on our side and we are confident of winning both seats,” he said.

Raut said Sambhajiraje was urged to join the Shiv Sena so that the party could field him for the sixth seat. “But he has preferred to contest as an independent. He is probably confident that he has the numbers with him,” he said.

Pawar, who is Shiv Sena’s Kolhapur district chief, said he was happy but he had no clue that he would be picked for the Rajya Sabha seat. “It came as a big surprise for me. But I am extremely happy,” he told The Indian Express.

Asked whether he had demanded a Rajya Sabha seat, Pawar said, “I had never sought the seat for myself. I had no clue till Monday that I would be picked for the seat.” Pawar said he began his political career in 1989. “I have risen from being a shakha pramukh to this position…I was elected as a corporator thrice and have been the district chief for 15 years. I am a loyal Shiv Sainik,” he said.