Wednesday, July 20, 2022

As Pune corporation says 90% of roads repaired, NCP protesters float paper boats in potholes

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil attributes the potholes to last week's heavy rainfall while the NCP blames the BJP.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 20, 2022 4:26:21 pm
NCP, Pune, potholes, Pune monsoon“The BJP was ruling the PMC and look at the kind of development they have carried out in the city. All the city roads are full of potholes and the citizens have to suffer because of them,” said the Opposition party's city chief, Prashant Jagtap.(Express Photo)

The NCP protested at the Swargate junction in Pune by floating paper boats and symbolically fishing in potholes on Wednesday, a day after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) claimed 90 per cent of potholes on city roads had been repaired. The party held the BJP’s recently concluded five-year rule responsible for the bad state of the roads.

“The BJP was ruling the PMC and look at the kind of development they have carried out in the city. All the city roads are full of potholes and the citizens have to suffer because of them,” said the Opposition party’s city chief, Prashant Jagtap. Party spokesperson Pradeep Deshmukh said actual boats would be brought to the roads if the civic administration failed to repair the potholes.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has urged the civic administration to repair roads in the Kothrud constituency that he represents in the Assembly.He blamed last week’s heavy rainfall for the damaged city roads. “Many big potholes have emerged at many places while cracks have appeared on a few roads. The PMC should immediately repair the damaged roads in Kothrud,” he said.

The damaged roads include those at or near the Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Bhelkenagar Chowk, Rahulnagar, New Shivane, Karveroad, Ashish Garden Chowk, Gujrat Colony, Nal Stop, Paud Phata, Chandni Chowk, Anandnagar, the Matoshree old-age home and the Kothrud bus depot .

More from Pune

“These roads need to be repaired immediately or there can be road accidents leading to loss of life. The civic administration should take the situation seriously and complete the repair work immediately,” Patil said in a letter to municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, who claimed on Tuesday that the civic administration was working on a war footing to repair the roads and had repaired 90 per cent of the potholes.

