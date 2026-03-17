As Pune collectorate stops ‘walk-in’ system for LPG cylinders, queues vanish

A day after Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi directed LPG distributors to stop the “walk-in” system and ensure delivery of cylinders within 96 hours of booking, the district administration on Tuesday said long queues had disappeared across the district, with no signs of panic buying.

“Except for one instance in Ambegaon, no long queues were witnessed outside gas agencies anywhere in the district. In Ambegaon, as soon as we learnt that customers had formed a queue, we sent our officials to the spot. The queue must have been there only for a few minutes before customers returned home,” Dudi told The Indian Express on Tuesday evening.

Dudi said he had convened a meeting of oil marketing companies and LPG distributors on Monday and directed them to ensure that customers receive cylinders within 96 hours of booking. He also ordered an immediate halt to the walk-in system.

“At the meeting, I directed that the walk-in system for carrying cylinders home should be stopped with immediate effect. I told them that direct distribution of cylinders from gas agency premises, godowns or any other locations should also be stopped,” he said.

The administration has also made it mandatory for agencies to display prominent notices stating that cylinders will be delivered to customers’ doorsteps within 96 hours through an OTP-based verification system. Agencies have been instructed to send SMS alerts to customers clarifying that walk-in cylinders will not be provided.

Dudi attributed the recent panic buying to visuals of long queues aired on television channels. “That is why I specifically told agencies not to provide walk-in cylinders. When I asked them how long they take to deliver cylinders, they said 48 hours. I told them to ensure delivery within 96 hours, and that too at the doorstep. If customers are confident of getting a cylinder in four days, there is no reason for panic or queues,” he said.

He said the situation had improved significantly. “Cylinder delivery at the doorstep is working, and panic among customers has eased. Agencies have put up boards in bold letters stating that cylinders will be delivered within 96 hours of booking. The move is working,” he said.

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The collector acknowledged the pressure on LPG distributors. “The gas agencies, which number over 350 in the district, are working hard. They have to cater to customers till late evening,” he said.

To streamline operations, the administration has also directed distributors to increase manpower. “We have told them to ensure supply within 96 hours. If they strictly implement this system, things will stabilise quickly,” he said.

Dudi added that panic buying had reduced over the past three days. “Panic purchase is exhausting. We need to ensure that the supply system remains robust over the next 10 to 15 days,” he said.

The administration is also monitoring allegations of black marketing and hoarding. “We have deployed squads at different locations. So far, they have not found evidence of black marketing or hoarding. However, some individuals seem to be selling cylinders they do not immediately require. It is difficult to keep track of such individual actions,” he said.

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Distributors have also been asked to share daily demand and supply data with the administration, while oil marketing companies have increased LPG supplies, Dudi said.

To prevent theft during distribution, agencies have been directed to deploy additional staff. “We have told distributors to send two extra personnel with delivery vehicles, especially in areas like slums, where cylinders were being stolen,” he said.

Manav Kamble, who runs Amrapali Gas Agency in Chinchwad, said the directive is being implemented. “We have put up a board informing customers that walk-in cylinders will not be provided. Several customers did turn up, but after seeing the notice, they returned. Earlier, people would queue up daily. From tomorrow, we will implement the directives strictly,” he said.

Kamble added that customers would receive cylinders within 96 hours, provided their existing cylinder has been in use for at least 25 days.

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Ganesh Sambherao, manager at Gujar Gas Agency in Bhosari, said, “We did not have long queues, but there was crowding due to panic buying. We have put up the board today, and hopefully there will be no overcrowding from Wednesday.”